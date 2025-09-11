10 drones and an electronic warfare system: a large-scale charity race MHP Run4Victory took place in Lutsk

Thanks to the event, over 974,978 hryvnias were raised, which were directed to support the 100th separate mechanized brigade and purchase 10 DJI Mavic 3 Pro drones. The large-scale charity event in Lutsk is part of the MHP Run4Victory series of races by MHP company and MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, which this year have already taken place in Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Ternopil under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives."

NewRun was the sports partner. Also, the enterprises "MHP-Buffalo" of the Western Hub, Ukrainian Meat Farm, Lutsk City Council, and others joined in supporting the event.

According to Ruslan Pashyan, director of "MHP-Buffalo", MHP Run4Victory races are not only about sports, but first and foremost about supporting local military units – precisely those whom people know and trust.

"We deliberately chose a strategy of helping defenders in every city where we hold races. After all, people are more willing to join when they know who exactly their support goes to. This is our voice of gratitude to those who are defending Ukraine today, and a tribute to the memory of those who gave their lives for it. All registration fees and donations are directed to support the 100th separate mechanized brigade. MHP employees from different regions of the country also joined the race. Their participation is an example of cohesion, strength, and caring. Together we demonstrate: Ukrainian business, communities, and people are united in their faith and actions in support of defenders," said Ruslan Pashyan.

During the event, 10 DJI Mavic 3 Pro drones were handed over to the 100th separate mechanized brigade, and a certificate for an electronic warfare (EW) complex was given to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Volyn Oblast.

"This year's MHP Run4Victory race series is a continuation of the initiative launched in 2023 by the strategic partner MHP company and the MHP-Hromadi Foundation. We are uniting efforts to support our military, remembering that they give the most valuable thing every day – their lives – for our ability to be free in a free country. Therefore, this is not just a race, but a symbol of unbreakable unity," said Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Thanks to this year's MHP Run4Victory races, almost 3.6 million were raised to support the military. In particular, in Lutsk, the total amount of donations and registration fees amounted to over 974,978 hryvnias.

According to Ulyana Baranova, head of the social development group of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, more than 20 companies – both large players and local businesses – joined the partnership of this event. Thanks to the partnership, a strong community was created around helping our defenders.

"Together we can do more! MHP Run4Victory charity races are an initiative that forms strong ties between business, government, and the community around helping the military, motivates defenders, and strengthens the sense of unity. This year's race united over 1300 participants, including corporate teams of our partners: MHP-Buffalo, "Ukrainian Meat Farm" and "Dmytruk-Foods" enterprises. We are sincerely grateful to them for their active support," added Ulyana Baranova.

Runners chose the distance according to their abilities – 21, 10, 5, or 2 kilometers. In addition, an inclusive race "People Titans" and children's starts took place.

Both amateurs and professional athletes, veterans, military personnel, and participants in rehabilitation programs took to the distance. Among them were players of the adaptive volleyball club "Strong in Spirit" and the amputee football team "Crusaders". For them, sports became not only an opportunity to do what they love, but also a powerful tool for recovery. The war veteran, marathon runner, founder and coach of the veteran running club "Strong 300", sports project manager — Oleksandr Miroshnychenko also inspired with his participation.

Lida Hontar also joined the race. Running became for her a way to live and remember her friend — warrior and athlete Oleksandr Martyniuk, who died in the autumn of 2022.

MHP employees from different regions of Ukraine also joined the Lutsk race. Oleksandr Posternak, a veteran who served as an artilleryman in the 37th Marine Brigade, now an employee of MHP's Vinnytsia poultry farm (Ladyzhyn), chose the 21 km distance. He shared his impressions after completing this route: "It was great! Such events are very important, it's support for my comrades first of all, and for me personally, when I overcome such distances, I start to believe in myself a little more."

Local running communities — "BigClub" and "Lutsesk" sports club — actively joined the Lutsk race. More than 100 participants, including military personnel and their families, took part in open training sessions before the race, which once again confirms: Lutsk is a true running city.

"MHP Run4Victory is an event that unites completely different people: experienced runners and those who are starting for the first time, veterans and schoolchildren, families with children and people with disabilities. And this is its greatest strength. Here, every step matters. Here, you don't just run – you help, inspire, create change. The atmosphere of the event is energizing: people support each other, even if they see each other for the first time. And when you cross the finish line – you understand that you have done something more than overcome a distance. This is an event where the journey is important, not the result. And it is open to everyone," said Oksana Suchenko, director of NewRun.

During the event, within the framework of the "MHP Nearby" program for supporting military personnel and veterans, a charity auction was held with unique lots from the 100th brigade: brigade flags signed by servicemen and the brigade commander, and artillery shell casings that were used in the Toretsk direction. Also, everyone interested participated in a win-win lottery with 1000 lots, making a donation to support the brigade.

MHP brands, including "XO" and RYABCHICK, as well as other partners, took care of feeding the participants and filling the starter packs.

Information partners: Online magazine misto.media, Volyn News, Ukrainian online publication Gazeta.ua, first sports radio Champion.