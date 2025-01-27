Mayor of Brovary community hands over 10 MAVICs to Armed Forces unit

The Brovary community handed over 10 MAVIC quadcopters, which were purchased at the expense of the local budget, to one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

"Today, 10 MAVIC 3 PRO and MAVIC 3T quadcopters purchased at the expense of the local budget were handed over to a representative of one of the military units where our fellow Brovary residents serve," said Ihor Sapozhko.

This is not the first time that Brovary territorial community has sent aid to our military. Recently, a car was handed over to the soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Polissya Brigade.