Ukraine replaces Chinese Mavic drones with its own designs: thousands of units already at the front

Ukraine is actively developing the production of its own drones to gradually abandon Chinese DJI Mavic. The first thousands of Ukrainian drones have already been delivered to the military at the front. This is reported by the publication Forbes, according to UNN.

The domestic defense industry has made significant progress in creating and mass-producing its own models, which are intended to replace the popular DJI Mavic.

These Chinese quadcopters have long remained the standard in the field of civilian drones due to their compactness, high-quality cameras, and user-friendly controls. However, after the cessation of supplies to Ukraine and due to the risks of data transfer to the manufacturer, there arose a need to create safe domestic analogues.

Ukrainian developers have already presented several modern models. In particular, Yautja ("Shmavik") from Ukropter company is distinguished by a longer flight range, increased resistance to interference, and reliability.

Another example is Zoom from Frontline Robotics, specifically designed to operate in conditions of active electronic warfare.

It is equipped with a visual navigation system with artificial intelligence elements, which allows it to find a route without GPS and return to the operator even if the signal is lost.

Experts emphasize that although some parts are still imported, the share of Ukrainian components is constantly growing. Frontline Robotics notes that only about 15% of the components in their drones are of Chinese origin.

At the same time, domestic companies have already established the production of key components - engines, batteries, controllers, and thermal imagers. The Motor-G plant, for example, produces more than 100 thousand engines per month, ensuring uninterrupted supplies for the front.

On Monday, November 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to develop defense exports, but keeps some weapons for its own needs. The head of state announced successes in missile production, naval drones, and plans to open "export capitals" in Europe.

