Cyprus President arrives in Ukraine amid preparations for EU presidency

Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides arrived in Ukraine amid preparations for the country's presidency of the EU Council in the first half of next year, as reported by the Cypriot government and the country's president, writes UNN.

Details

"The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Christodoulides, is visiting Ukraine as part of his official visit to the country," the Cypriot government website reported.

Christodoulides himself wrote on X that he had traveled to Ukraine "on an extremely symbolic and important visit as part of preparations for assuming the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 28 days."

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that in the first half of 2026, Cyprus will hold the presidency, followed by Ireland, and Ukraine would like to open negotiation clusters on the path to joining the European Union during Cyprus's presidency, and the next step is to close them, and we would like to do this during Ireland's presidency.