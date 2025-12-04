$42.200.13
Exclusive
11:24 AM
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Cyprus President arrives in Ukraine amid preparations for EU presidency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. He is preparing for the country's upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Cyprus President arrives in Ukraine amid preparations for EU presidency

Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides arrived in Ukraine amid preparations for the country's presidency of the EU Council in the first half of next year, as reported by the Cypriot government and the country's president, writes UNN.

Details

"The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Christodoulides, is visiting Ukraine as part of his official visit to the country," the Cypriot government website reported.

Christodoulides himself wrote on X that he had traveled to Ukraine "on an extremely symbolic and important visit as part of preparations for assuming the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 28 days."

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that in the first half of 2026, Cyprus will hold the presidency, followed by Ireland, and Ukraine would like to open negotiation clusters on the path to joining the European Union during Cyprus's presidency, and the next step is to close them, and we would like to do this during Ireland's presidency.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Council of the European Union
Ukraine
Cyprus