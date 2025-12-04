Cyprus' EU presidency could be historic for opening clusters for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
12:31 PM • 6894 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 17452 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 12234 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 14010 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 15055 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 24852 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 41378 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35552 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45514 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 60744 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.3m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de JaneiroDecember 4, 05:23 AM • 23714 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 31053 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 15651 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 16137 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 11850 views
Publications
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 11895 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 17466 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 31107 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 60750 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 52084 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Irakli Kobakhidze
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Belgium
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 1042 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 16165 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 23437 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 68252 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 71269 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Cyprus' EU presidency could be historic for opening clusters for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Cyprus' presidency of the EU Council in 2026 could be historic for Ukraine regarding the opening of negotiation clusters. He also thanked Cyprus for its support and emphasized the need for a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Cyprus' EU presidency could be historic for opening clusters for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Cyprus's presidency of the EU Council, which will begin in 2026, could be historic in terms of opening negotiation clusters for Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, as reported by UNN.

I want to thank Cyprus for its support at the political level. This applies, in particular, to negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We expect that the coming months will bring more progress for Ukraine's path to the EU, and the Cypriot presidency can become historic in terms of opening clusters for Ukraine and other necessary decisions.

- Zelenskyy stated.

He added that EU leaders are currently preparing a new package of sanctions, which, as Ukraine wants, would be truly effective.

This means continuing pressure on the Russian energy sector first and foremost, on everything else that provides Russia with budget revenues, and thus - the ability to prolong this war.

- Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that Ukraine counts on Cyprus's support for common European decisions regarding Russian assets.

It is an absolutely fair principle that Russia must pay for the war it started and continues. The funds needed for defense and for recovery after Russian strikes should rightfully be taken from the amounts that the aggressor himself left in the hands of the free world.

- the President noted.

Recall

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides arrived in Ukraine amid preparations for the country's presidency of the EU Council in the first half of next year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Council of the European Union
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Cyprus