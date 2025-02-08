19 US states want to ban DOGE Musk from accessing personal data of Americans through the court

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47280 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94553 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102764 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100657 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125865 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102740 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113238 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116857 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159660 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103836 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 98399 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 69826 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107295 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101531 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118193 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125865 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159660 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149933 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182105 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101531 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107295 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137006 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138811 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166729 views
19 US states want to ban DOGE Musk from accessing personal data of Americans through the court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31704 views

19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with attorneys general from 18 other states, filed a lawsuit on Friday against President Donald Trump's administration to block Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing personal data stored at the US Treasury Department, UNN reports, citing NBC News.

Details

James emphasized in the lawsuit that DOGE's access to the Ministry of Finance's central payment system would reveal sensitive information, including residents' bank account information and social security numbers.

The Coalition argues that granting Musk and DOGE such access is both illegal and unconstitutional, and is seeking an injunction to stop it.

"As the richest man in the world, Elon Musk is no stranger to being told 'no,' but in our country, no one is above the law," James said, arguing that Trump has no authority to share Americans' personal information.

The states that have joined the lawsuit include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, follows a similar case in Washington, D.C., filed by retirees and union members who claimed that DOGE's access to government data violated federal privacy laws. This lawsuit seeks to prevent DOGE from collecting such data and seeks the return of any information already obtained.

US Treasury is being sued over Musk's DOGE access to confidential data04.02.25, 10:06 • 25639 views

Since then, lawyers for the Ministry of Justice have agreed to temporarily restrict DOGE staff access to the data, granting only two special civil servants in the Ministry of Finance limited read-only access until at least February 24, when a judge will rule on a preliminary injunction request.

Musk's actions at the helm of DOGE have drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers. On Tuesday, a group of them staged a protest outside the Treasury Department, portraying Musk as an "unelected billionaire" with unauthorized access to confidential American data.

"We can't let Elon Musk and a small group of people secretly, behind closed doors, take our privacy, take our dollars, take everything we have," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, at the protest.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
elon-muskElon Musk
new-york-cityNew York City

Contact us about advertising