Shutdown in question: US Senate Democratic leader promises to vote for government funding bill
Kyiv • UNN
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has stated that he will vote for a bill to fund US government agencies. He believes this is the best choice for the country.
Details
According to Schumer, there is a real way to prevent a "shutdown" in the United States.
I believe that my job is to make the best choice for the country in order to minimize the damage done to the American people. Therefore, I will vote to keep the government open
At the same time, he could not predict whether there would be enough Democratic votes to approve the government funding bill passed by the House of Representatives on Friday.
"This is not an easy decision. I think the people in my group made their decisions, and I made mine. ... I am firmly convinced that I made the right decision," Schumer added.
Recall
The day before, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill to fund the government. In order to avoid a shutdown, they propose to adopt a short-term plan.
Earlier, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown. Now the document must be approved by the Senate. This will require bipartisan support.
