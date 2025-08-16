"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with Putin

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized Donald Trump for meeting with Vladimir Putin, calling it a "red carpet for an authoritarian leader" and questionable from a diplomatic point of view. The politician announced this on his page on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Today, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer harshly criticized the actions of US President Donald Trump, who met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to Schumer, instead of standing with Ukraine and America's allies, Trump gave Putin international legitimacy, opened the world stage for his actions, and gained no real achievements for the US.

"This is not diplomacy, but theater," Schumer said, emphasizing that such a position threatens US interests and strengthens Russia's position on the world stage.

The politician expressed concern that the meeting could have given the authoritarian leader a chance to strengthen his power and influence without any accountability to the international community.

Analysts note that the criticism from the Senate Minority Leader signals serious concern among US lawmakers regarding the potential consequences for international security and relations with allies.

Trump got nothing after meeting with Putin, except for even more meetings - former US presidential adviser