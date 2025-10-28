Longest shutdown in history: US Senate again rejected bill to reopen government

On Tuesday, Democrats in the US Senate voted for the 13th time to block a House-passed bill to reopen the federal government, despite a request this week from the nation's largest union of federal workers to end the 28-day shutdown. This was reported by The Hill, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the bill to fund the government until November 21, passed by the House of Representatives, was rejected with a result of 54 votes "for" and 45 "against". 60 votes were required for adoption.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote that Republicans needed to start negotiations on extending health insurance subsidies to get federal employees back to work. He noted that the open enrollment period for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act begins on November 1.

Republicans don't even want to talk about fixing the healthcare situation. Americans are on the verge of a healthcare crisis we've never seen before. he warned.

In turn, Majority Leader John Thune said that they would agree to talk about this issue when Democrats provide votes to unblock the government's work.

Context

On October 23, it became known that US President Donald Trump set a new historical anti-record in the United States, surpassing the indicators of all his predecessors in the number of days the federal government remained without funding. In total, during his two terms, Washington was idle for 57 days, which is the highest figure in US history.

