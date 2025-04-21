$41.400.01
ukenru
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 4564 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6552 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 13207 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 14662 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 29052 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 33808 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 48927 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32078 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35876 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54229 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Publications
Exclusives
Reuters reported that Hagset shared secret information with his wife and brother: Pentagon reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagset shared details of the March attack on Houthis in a Signal chat that included his wife, brother, and lawyer. This raises questions about his use of unclassified systems for sensitive information.

Reuters reported that Hagset shared secret information with his wife and brother: Pentagon reacted

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared details of a March attack on Iran-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing its own sources. The Pentagon reacted, writes UNN.

Details

The disclosure of the second Signal chat, as indicated, raises even more questions about Hegseth's use of a non-classified messaging system to communicate highly sensitive security details. This comes at an especially delicate time for him, as senior officials were fired from the Pentagon last week as part of an internal investigation into the leaks.

Purges at the Pentagon: three high-ranking officials fired19.04.25, 08:40 • 3500 views

In the second chat, Hegseth, according to sources, shared details of an attack similar to the one reported last month by The Atlantic magazine after its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was mistakenly included in a separate chat on the Signal app that included all of President Donald Trump's top national security officials.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the second chat included about a dozen people and was created during his confirmation process to discuss administrative matters, not detailed military planning. According to the source, the chat discussed details of airstrike schedules.

Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer, attended classified meetings with foreign military counterparts. This is evident from photographs released by the Pentagon. During Hegseth's meeting with his British counterpart at the Pentagon in March, his wife sat behind him. Hegseth's brother is a representative of the Department of Homeland Security at the Pentagon.

Hegset cancels "wasteful spending" of the Pentagon: we are talking about contracts and grants worth more than $580 million21.03.25, 15:38 • 12503 views

Trump administration's reaction

The Trump administration is aggressively fighting information leaks, and Hegseth enthusiastically supports these efforts at the Pentagon.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that the media "enthusiastically embrace complaints from disgruntled former employees as the sole source for their articles."

"The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone who is committed to President Trump's agenda. We have already done so much for the American warrior and will never back down," Parnell said in a statement on X.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said that "recently fired 'leak sources' continue to distort the truth to soothe their bruised egos and undermine the president's agenda.

Democrats' statement

Democratic lawmakers said Hegseth can no longer remain in his position.

"We continue to learn how Pete Hegseth put people's lives at risk. But Trump is still too weak to fire him. Pete Hegseth must be fired," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a post on X.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran who was severely wounded in combat in 2004, said Hegseth "should resign in disgrace."

A Pentagon representative questioned how Hegseth could remain in office after the latest news, Reuters reported.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
Democratic Party (United States)
Tammy Duckworth
The Pentagon
White House
Reuters
Iraq
Donald Trump
Chuck Schumer
United Kingdom
United States
Iran
Yemen
