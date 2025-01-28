White House suspends federal funding and loans: implications for key programs

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 81349 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98166 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107636 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103664 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134977 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116986 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54586 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119017 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60565 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113651 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31502 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156571 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25019 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28340 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113651 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119017 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140123 views
Actual
White House suspends federal funding and loans: implications for key programs

White House suspends federal funding and loans: implications for key programs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23925 views

The Trump administration has temporarily suspended federal grants and loans until February 10. The decision will not affect social benefits, but has drawn criticism from Democrats and NGOs.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all federal grants and loans starting Tuesday evening, January 28. Federal agencies have until February 10 to submit reports on the programs that have been affected by the restrictions. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to a memo signed by the acting head of the Administrative and Budgetary Department, the suspension of payments is related to verifying that the funded programs are in line with the president's priorities. In particular, it refers to the decrees signed last week aimed at suspending funding for programs related to diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI).

Purpose and consequences of the decision

Matthew White, acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, emphasized that spending federal funds on programs that do not meet the president's political priorities is a misuse of tax dollars that does not improve the lives of citizens.

The suspension affects foreign aid, funding for non-governmental organizations, and a number of other programs. However, the White House has assured that the suspension will not affect social benefits, Medicare, and other types of assistance provided directly to citizens.

At the same time, it remains unclear whether this measure will affect health care programs for veterans and low-income people. The memo also states that in fiscal year 2024, the federal government spent about $10 trillion, of which $3 trillion was spent on grants and loans. However, Congress cites different data, estimating spending at $6.75 trillion.

Reaction of Democrats and NGOs 

The White House's decision drew sharp criticism from Democrats and non-governmental organizations. Diane Yentel, president of the National Council of Nonprofits, called the order “catastrophic” and warned that even a short-term suspension could lead to the halt of vital programs, including research into treating childhood cancer and helping victims of domestic violence.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the administration has no right to cancel spending approved by Congress and warned that this decision would harm millions of Americans.

Position of the Republicans

The president's supporters believe that these measures are in line with his campaign promises. House Representative Tom Emmer said that “Trump was elected to change the way things are. That's exactly what he's doing.

As a reminder, the United States introduced a 90-day pause on foreign aid and will audit its use. Scandals at the NBU and corruption cases may affect the trust of international partners and the amount of future assistance.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
democratic-party-united-statesDemocratic Party (United States)
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising