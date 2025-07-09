$41.850.05
Trump announced the introduction of tariffs for a number of countries starting August 1 9 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 481 views

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on imports from the Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Libya, and Iraq starting August 1. Tariff rates vary from 20% to 30% depending on the country.

Trump announced the introduction of tariffs for a number of countries starting August 1

US President Donald Trump has sent letters regarding the introduction of tariffs on imports from the Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Libya, and Iraq, effective August 1.

This is reported by AP, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, on Wednesday, Trump sent letters about import tariffs to the Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Libya, and Iraq.

None of these countries are major industrial competitors to the United States. According to Trump's letters, imports from Libya, Iraq, and Algeria will be taxed at a rate of 30%, from Moldova and Brunei - 25%, and from the Philippines - 20%. Tariffs will take effect on August 1.

- the publication writes. 

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he will not extend the deadline for the introduction of new "reciprocal" tariffs, set for August 1, 2025. Early August is the start date, after which there will be no more revisions. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Iraq
Philippines
Donald Trump
Libya
Algeria
United States
Moldova
Tesla
