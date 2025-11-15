$42.060.03
Maduro called on Americans to unite with Venezuela for peace in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the people of the United States to cooperate for peace, speaking at a rally in Caracas. He emphasized the unacceptability of endless and unjust wars.

Maduro called on Americans to unite with Venezuela for peace in the US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the people of the United States to cooperate with his country "for peace in America." This is reported by UNN with reference to Maduro's interview for CNN during a rally in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

Details

Nicolas Maduro called on the United States of America not to enter into a prolonged conflict.

Let's unite for peace [in America]. No more endless wars. No more unjust wars. No to Libya. No to Afghanistan

- he addressed the American people.

When asked if he had any message for US President Donald Trump, Maduro replied: "Yes to peace, yes to peace!"

The Venezuelan president also did not directly answer journalists whether he was concerned about possible aggression from the United States. Instead, he said that he was focused on peacefully governing his country.

In Caracas, Maduro participated in a youth rally, addressing which he called for resistance to threats of invasion from the United States.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that tensions between the US and Venezuela are growing due to the deployment of the aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" to the shores of South America.

Venezuela announced the launch of the "Independence Plan 2025", which provides for "massive mobilization" of military forces in response to US "imperialism". This decision was made after US President Donald Trump's statements about possible ground operations.

High-ranking officials presented Trump with military options for Venezuela in the coming days - Media13.11.25, 21:14 • 4420 views

Vita Zelenetska

