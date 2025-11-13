High-ranking officials presented Trump with military options for Venezuela in the coming days - Media

High-ranking officials presented US President Donald Trump with military options for Venezuela in the coming days, including land strikes. This is reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

Senior military officials on Wednesday presented President Trump with updated options for potential operations in Venezuela, including land strikes - the publication writes.

However, no final decision has been made yet.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, commenting on the fight against drug trafficking from Venezuela and strikes on drug vessels, threatened the country with a ground operation. He also spoke about killing people.