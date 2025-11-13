High-ranking officials presented Trump with military options for Venezuela in the coming days - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Senior US officials have presented Trump with military options for Venezuela, including ground strikes. A final decision has not yet been made, but Trump had previously threatened a ground operation.
High-ranking officials presented US President Donald Trump with military options for Venezuela in the coming days, including land strikes. This is reported by CBS News, according to UNN.
Details
Senior military officials on Wednesday presented President Trump with updated options for potential operations in Venezuela, including land strikes
However, no final decision has been made yet.
Recall
US President Donald Trump, commenting on the fight against drug trafficking from Venezuela and strikes on drug vessels, threatened the country with a ground operation. He also spoke about killing people.