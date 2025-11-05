ukenru
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Libyan warlord, released by Meloni's government, arrested in Tripoli

Kyiv • UNN

Libyan military official Osama Al-Masri Njim, released from prison by Italy in January, has been arrested in Tripoli. He is accused of torture and violence against prisoners, including the death of one inmate.

Libyan warlord, released by Meloni's government, arrested in Tripoli

Libyan military official Osama Al-Masri Njim, who was released from prison by Italian authorities in January, was arrested in Tripoli on Wednesday on charges of torture and violence against prisoners. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As sufficient evidence has been gathered to substantiate the charges, the public prosecutor has referred the accused to court, where he remains in custody pending a verdict.

- stated the General Prosecutor's Office of Libya.

It is added that the investigation into Al-Masri revealed "violations of the rights of prisoners in Tripoli's main correctional and rehabilitation facility," including the torture of at least 10 prisoners and "the death of one prisoner as a result of torture."

Al-Masri, long known as a key figure in Libya's Mitiga prison, was previously arrested in Turin on January 19 after attending a Juventus football match on an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, which accused him of war crimes, torture, murder, and sexual violence.

Despite these accusations, Italy released him 48 hours later, which caused outrage in Rome and prompted the Council of Ministers to launch an investigation into Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, and Cabinet Secretary Alfredo Mantovano on charges of facilitating Al-Masri's return to Libya.

The investigation was finally rejected by the lower house of the Italian parliament, where the government has a majority, in early October.

Critics of the government accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration of returning Al-Masri to Libya to protect Italian energy interests and prevent potential retaliatory measures, including threats to limit cooperation on migration control.

The Italian government, for its part, defended the decision, recognizing it as a matter of legal procedure and national security.

On November 2, Rome and Tripoli extended the Memorandum of Understanding between Italy and Libya for three years, an agreement under which the Libyan coast guard will block the departure of migrants from the African continent.

Addition

A Libyan delegation arrived in Beirut for negotiations on the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who has been in a Lebanese prison since 2015 without a court decision.

Three prisoners of the French La Santé prison are under investigation due to a video with death threats against former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the death threats, and Sarkozy intends to file a civil lawsuit.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Giorgia Meloni
Libya
Italy