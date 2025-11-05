Libyan warlord, released by Meloni's government, arrested in Tripoli

Libyan military official Osama Al-Masri Njim, who was released from prison by Italian authorities in January, was arrested in Tripoli on Wednesday on charges of torture and violence against prisoners. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As sufficient evidence has been gathered to substantiate the charges, the public prosecutor has referred the accused to court, where he remains in custody pending a verdict. - stated the General Prosecutor's Office of Libya.

It is added that the investigation into Al-Masri revealed "violations of the rights of prisoners in Tripoli's main correctional and rehabilitation facility," including the torture of at least 10 prisoners and "the death of one prisoner as a result of torture."

Al-Masri, long known as a key figure in Libya's Mitiga prison, was previously arrested in Turin on January 19 after attending a Juventus football match on an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, which accused him of war crimes, torture, murder, and sexual violence.

Despite these accusations, Italy released him 48 hours later, which caused outrage in Rome and prompted the Council of Ministers to launch an investigation into Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, and Cabinet Secretary Alfredo Mantovano on charges of facilitating Al-Masri's return to Libya.

The investigation was finally rejected by the lower house of the Italian parliament, where the government has a majority, in early October.

Critics of the government accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration of returning Al-Masri to Libya to protect Italian energy interests and prevent potential retaliatory measures, including threats to limit cooperation on migration control.

The Italian government, for its part, defended the decision, recognizing it as a matter of legal procedure and national security.

On November 2, Rome and Tripoli extended the Memorandum of Understanding between Italy and Libya for three years, an agreement under which the Libyan coast guard will block the departure of migrants from the African continent.

