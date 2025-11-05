Oil prices fell amid market downturn and strong dollar pressure

ukenru
November 4, 11:11 PM • 18946 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 21789 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 48500 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 36990 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 36371 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 34451 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 48982 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 44423 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19592 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18676 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Zelenskyy heard a report from Madyar on the development of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoVideoNovember 4, 09:29 PM • 13703 views
144 combat engagements recorded at the front: Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a hundred occupiers in the Pokrovsk directionNovember 4, 09:57 PM • 3972 views
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 13352 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of Putin01:11 AM • 16356 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideo02:29 AM • 13605 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 48982 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 45384 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 44423 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 63451 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 61422 views
The New York Times

Oil prices fell amid market downturn and strong dollar pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

Brent and WTI crude futures fell amid a general downturn in financial markets and a strengthening US dollar. Investors assessed supply prospects and growing US oil inventories.

Oil prices fell amid market downturn and strong dollar pressure

Oil prices fell on Wednesday amid a general decline in financial markets and a strengthening US dollar, as investors assessed supply prospects, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $64.38 a barrel by 04:08 GMT (06:08 Kyiv time), reaching a nearly two-week low in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.17%, to $60.46.

ANZ analysts noted in their client note on Wednesday that due to investors' reluctance to take risks, market sentiment across all markets began to shift, and Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, with volatility reaching levels not seen since April, after yesterday's Wall Street sell-off, triggered by technology assets, drew attention to elevated valuations.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency's value against the euro and pound sterling, as well as against the yen and three other currencies, remained at a three-month high, supported by disagreements within the Federal Reserve's Governing Council, indicating a low probability of an interest rate cut at the next meeting.

A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, which can affect demand. A US interest rate cut typically stimulates demand.

"Crude oil prices are falling... as risk sentiment has sharply turned negative, leading to a rise in the US dollar as a safe-haven asset. Both of these factors have put pressure on crude oil prices," said IG Market analyst Tony Sycamore in his post.

Prices were also under pressure after the American Petroleum Institute reported an increase in US crude oil inventories for the week ending October 31, sources said, citing API data released on Tuesday.

Supply concerns continued to weigh on prices. OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to increase production by 137,000 barrels per day in December. The group decided to suspend further production increases in the first quarter of 2026. However, LSEG analysts note that this suspension "is unlikely to provide significant support to prices in November and December."

OPEC+ prepares for moderate oil production increase in December – Bloomberg02.11.25, 15:31 • 3848 views

OPEC itself increased production by only 30,000 barrels per day in October, compared to 330,000 barrels per day a month earlier, as the previously agreed OPEC+ production increase was offset by production declines in Nigeria, Libya, and Venezuela.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Brent Crude
OPEC
Venezuela
Nigeria
Libya
United States