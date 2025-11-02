OPEC+ prepares for moderate oil production increase in December – Bloomberg

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
01:45 PM • 646 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
10:54 AM • 11487 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 22895 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 43501 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 73244 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 78077 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 102690 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 91956 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45030 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 56935 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journeyNovember 2, 04:05 AM • 16661 views
Yolka removed the mention of Ukraine from her hit: how "Provence" sounds nowVideoNovember 2, 04:30 AM • 6406 views
The number of victims of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to four, including two childrenPhotoNovember 2, 05:43 AM • 15578 views
Mass stabbing on London train: 10 people injuredNovember 2, 06:20 AM • 5576 views
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicionPhoto09:32 AM • 13476 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
10:54 AM • 11471 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 22880 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 102685 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 91953 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 95850 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Hnatov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 29440 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 78075 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 95850 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 55429 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 63729 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
R-360 Neptune
Film
The Washington Post

OPEC+ prepares for moderate oil production increase in December – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

OPEC+ is preparing to approve a small increase in oil production in December, in line with its strategy of gradually restoring volumes. The decision will be made at an online meeting on Sunday, despite falling oil prices and sanctions against Russian companies.

OPEC+ prepares for moderate oil production increase in December – Bloomberg

The OPEC+ alliance plans to approve another, but small, increase in oil production in December. Delegates of the organization report that the decision will be made at an online meeting on Sunday and aims at the group's cautious return to market positions. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Alliance members, led by Saudi Arabia, are expected to ratify a production increase of approximately 137,000 barrels per day. This pace is consistent with OPEC+'s gradual strategy, which is restoring some of the 1.65 million barrels per day halted two years ago.

The meeting is taking place in difficult conditions: Russia, one of the leaders of the alliance, is under increasing pressure due to US sanctions imposed against its two main oil companies. 

Oil prices fall for third consecutive month amid strong dollar and ample supply31.10.25, 08:33 • 2918 views

While this temporarily supported prices, which had previously fallen to a five-month low, experts believe it is too early to assess the real impact of the sanctions.

Against this background, the price of Brent remains below $65 per barrel, and the market shows signs of surplus. Some analysts, including Trafigura Group, are recording inventory accumulation in tankers, while the International Energy Agency predicts an excess of supply over demand of more than 3 million barrels per day in the current quarter.

"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companies23.10.25, 00:40 • 17486 views

Despite warnings about a possible fall in prices below $60, expressed by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, OPEC+ is sticking to a course of "moderate production recovery," arguing that this is due to stable market fundamentals and low inventory levels.

OPEC+ prepares small oil output hike in December – delegates27.10.25, 21:06 • 3957 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
JPMorgan Chase
OPEC
Bloomberg L.P.
Saudi Arabia