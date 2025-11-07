According to the plot of actress Reese Witherspoon's first novel, co-written with author Harlan Coben, — Gone Before Goodbye, the main character travels to Russia at the request of a Russian oligarch. This is reported by UNN with reference to a review of the novel in the Los Angeles Times.

Details

The main character of the book is brilliant army combat surgeon Maggie McCabe. She, along with her husband Mark and friend Trace, teamed up after college to create WorldCures Alliance, "one of the most dynamic charities in the world, specializing in providing medical services to the poorest." They work as field surgeons, risking their lives on the front lines in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

The trio once had grand plans centered on creating a prototype artificial heart they developed, THUMPR7. It, they believed, would change the world by extending the lives of millions of people, both rich and poor.

At the beginning of the book, these plans suffer a devastating fiasco: Mark, it turns out, died during a rebel attack on a refugee camp in Libya. Trace disappeared with the artificial heart prototype. And Maggie lost her medical license due to her own negligence. Broken and penniless, Maggie embarks on a strange adventure when a successful cosmetic surgeon named Evan Barlow approaches her with an offer to pay off her family's debts in exchange for Maggie agreeing to perform surgery for a client in Russia who is willing to pay her millions.

Maggie finds herself in Rublyovka, "perhaps the richest residential area in the world," where one of the ten richest Russian billionaires, Oleg Ragorovich, asks her to perform a mammoplasty for his mistress, Nadia.

Gone Before Goodbye is a collaboration between actress and producer Reese Witherspoon and detective and thriller author Harlan Coben.

The thriller was published on October 14. And on October 28, an audio version was released, recorded by Reese Witherspoon herself and Chris Pine.

Addition

The awarding of the German pianist and conductor Justus Frantz with the Russian Order of Friendship caused a wave of criticism in Germany. The 81-year-old musician personally arrived in Moscow to receive the award from the dictator.

In Italy, there are calls to cancel the performance of Russian singer Ildar Abdrazakov, who is scheduled to perform the role of Don Giovanni at the Verona Theater in January 2026.