Estonian Foreign Ministry representative predicts new sabotage from Russia and calls on Europe to "rally" in relations with China

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
October 11, 04:00 PM • 42562 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 66901 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 36333 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 41285 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 31118 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 28047 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 35947 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43628 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 70464 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35678 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
4.3m/s
62%
750mm
Popular news
Sandu: Russia wants to use Moldova in the war against Ukraine and has launched a hybrid attack on our democracyOctober 11, 11:18 PM • 6710 views
Lecornu named the main priority as Prime Minister of FranceOctober 12, 12:21 AM • 7668 views
The Russian government added Renault to the list of sanctioned companies due to the possible production of drones for UkrainePhotoOctober 12, 12:50 AM • 9182 views
Trump grows 'increasingly impatient' with Putin over stalled efforts to end war - Politico02:58 AM • 13228 views
Partisans disrupted the movement of Russian military echelons in Rostov OblastVideo05:01 AM • 5484 views
Publications
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 42564 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 66903 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 35660 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 70464 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 55244 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Aleksandar Vučić
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Canada
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 37979 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 40829 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 42907 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 108525 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 51184 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
Hand grenade
E-6 Mercury

Estonian Foreign Ministry representative predicts new sabotage from Russia and calls on Europe to "rally" in relations with China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Russia will continue to violate the airspace of European countries, and NATO is adequately responding to provocations. He also called on European countries to be more united in relations with China.

Estonian Foreign Ministry representative predicts new sabotage from Russia and calls on Europe to "rally" in relations with China

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna believes that Russia's violations of European airspace will continue. Also, in an interview with German media, he called on European countries to be more cohesive and decisive in relations with China.

UNN reports with reference to the German News Agency and Bild.

Details

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, in an interview with German journalists, said that he considers NATO's reaction to Russian drone provocations in his country's airspace to be sufficiently satisfactory and decisive. At the same time, the head of diplomacy of the Baltic country noted that sabotage from Russia will continue.

I am sure that Russia will continue these provocations. This is not about Estonia, but about NATO's unity and testing our capabilities and transatlantic unity

- Tsahkna said.

In addition, in his interview with the German media, the Estonian diplomat noted that Europe's relations with China are at such a level that Western countries must be more united, because "China also needs Europe."

Europe is probably China's second or third largest export partner.

- he added.

Recall

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Bild
NATO
Europe
China
Estonia