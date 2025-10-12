Estonian Foreign Ministry representative predicts new sabotage from Russia and calls on Europe to "rally" in relations with China

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna believes that Russia's violations of European airspace will continue. Also, in an interview with German media, he called on European countries to be more cohesive and decisive in relations with China.

UNN reports with reference to the German News Agency and Bild.

Details

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, in an interview with German journalists, said that he considers NATO's reaction to Russian drone provocations in his country's airspace to be sufficiently satisfactory and decisive. At the same time, the head of diplomacy of the Baltic country noted that sabotage from Russia will continue.

I am sure that Russia will continue these provocations. This is not about Estonia, but about NATO's unity and testing our capabilities and transatlantic unity - Tsahkna said.

In addition, in his interview with the German media, the Estonian diplomat noted that Europe's relations with China are at such a level that Western countries must be more united, because "China also needs Europe."

Europe is probably China's second or third largest export partner. - he added.

