Europe demands changes to US peace plan for Ukraine: four key points named

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
04:36 PM • 1822 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
04:29 PM • 1980 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
02:45 PM • 6932 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
02:16 PM • 11045 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
01:41 PM • 11224 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
11:14 AM • 14904 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
11:08 AM • 18079 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 20521 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 26816 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 41887 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.3m/s
93%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
DZIDZIO co-founder Lesyk Turko dies - journalistNovember 22, 07:26 AM • 7058 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 20125 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 16176 views
May see a bluff: The Times explained what Trump might think about Zelenskyy's position amid the peace planNovember 22, 09:10 AM • 8158 views
"Little flexibility": FT learned details of Driscoll's negotiations with European ambassadors in Kyiv amid ultimatum on peace planNovember 22, 09:48 AM • 3666 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 45865 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 36981 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 44577 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 51253 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 48979 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
South Africa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 16257 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 20216 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 45861 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 41887 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 56148 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Bild

Europe demands changes to US peace plan for Ukraine: four key points named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

European states insist on correcting at least four provisions of the US peace plan for Ukraine, including those concerning territorial division, army reduction, and real security guarantees. Europeans are also concerned about the future of frozen Russian assets, from which the Russian president should not derive financial benefit.

Europe demands changes to US peace plan for Ukraine: four key points named

European states insist on correcting at least four provisions of the US peace plan for Ukraine. This is reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

According to Bild, Europeans are not satisfied with the point about the possible division of Ukrainian territories. Also, they oppose the reduction of the Ukrainian army, which is already numerically inferior to the Russian one. It is separately emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine must be real, because EU countries do not believe that Russia "will never attack" Ukraine again.

Another issue of concern is the future of frozen Russian assets. European countries believe that the Russian president should not benefit financially from them.

Thus, Europe emphasizes the need for a significant revision of key elements of the plan to guarantee Ukraine's security and prevent concessions to Russia.

Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine22.11.25, 16:45 • 6952 views

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on Article 5 of NATO, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to react accordingly.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe that it could force Ukraine to give up territories and limit the deployment of NATO forces.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bild
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine