Europe demands changes to US peace plan for Ukraine: four key points named

European states insist on correcting at least four provisions of the US peace plan for Ukraine. This is reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

According to Bild, Europeans are not satisfied with the point about the possible division of Ukrainian territories. Also, they oppose the reduction of the Ukrainian army, which is already numerically inferior to the Russian one. It is separately emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine must be real, because EU countries do not believe that Russia "will never attack" Ukraine again.

Another issue of concern is the future of frozen Russian assets. European countries believe that the Russian president should not benefit financially from them.

Thus, Europe emphasizes the need for a significant revision of key elements of the plan to guarantee Ukraine's security and prevent concessions to Russia.

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on Article 5 of NATO, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to react accordingly.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe that it could force Ukraine to give up territories and limit the deployment of NATO forces.