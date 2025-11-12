Christmas market in Magdeburg canceled due to terror threat - Bild

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:00 PM • 942 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 7352 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13691 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14355 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18867 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36866 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60772 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80692 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124158 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56214 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50067 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48374 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47683 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 24520 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27705 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 10676 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27820 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 20460 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47797 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124160 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 14146 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48463 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50157 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 31388 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 45685 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Bild
Series

Christmas market in Magdeburg canceled due to terror threat - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

This decision caused controversy between the city hall and the state government, which could escalate into a lawsuit.

Christmas market in Magdeburg canceled due to terror threat - Bild

The authorities of the state of Saxony-Anhalt in central Germany have banned the Christmas market in Magdeburg due to the possibility of terrorist attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

As stated in the publication, this decision caused controversy between the Magdeburg city hall and the government of Saxony-Anhalt and threatens to escalate into a lawsuit.

This ban occurred against the backdrop of the trial of 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, who at the end of December 2024 drove a car into a crowd during a market in Magdeburg. At that time, five people died and more than 200 were injured – later the number of injured and dead increased.

Recall

In the summer of 2025, in the German city of Passau, a car hit a group of people, injuring at least five, including the driver's wife and daughter.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Bild
Saudi Arabia
Germany