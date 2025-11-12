Christmas market in Magdeburg canceled due to terror threat - Bild

The authorities of the state of Saxony-Anhalt in central Germany have banned the Christmas market in Magdeburg due to the possibility of terrorist attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

As stated in the publication, this decision caused controversy between the Magdeburg city hall and the government of Saxony-Anhalt and threatens to escalate into a lawsuit.

This ban occurred against the backdrop of the trial of 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, who at the end of December 2024 drove a car into a crowd during a market in Magdeburg. At that time, five people died and more than 200 were injured – later the number of injured and dead increased.

Recall

In the summer of 2025, in the German city of Passau, a car hit a group of people, injuring at least five, including the driver's wife and daughter.