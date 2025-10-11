Unknown assailant opens fire in a betting shop in Germany, several injured

An unknown assailant reportedly opened fire in the central part of Giessen, Germany. According to police, several people were injured, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

According to police, the incident occurred at 3:10 PM in a betting shop near the market square. The perpetrator is at large but poses no danger to the public.

According to the portal mittelhessen.de, police have cordoned off the entrances to the market square. The motives for the incident are still unknown, as is the number of people injured and the severity of their injuries.

