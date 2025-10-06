Sydney shooting: man opens fire on passers-by, over 20 injured

On Sunday, October 5, a shooting occurred in Sydney, Australia, targeting passersby and cars. The perpetrator fired over 50 bullets, injuring more than 20 people, UNN reports, citing Le Figaro.

According to police, the assailant may have fired between 50 and 100 bullets at passersby and cars. Approximately two hours after the crime, a 60-year-old man was apprehended.

He was found in an apartment in Sydney and taken to the hospital, as he sustained injuries during his arrest.

As a result of the shooting, over 20 people sustained injuries from glass shards and other objects. Several individuals were hospitalized and are receiving medical attention.

