Not only the Louvre: another museum in France was robbed, almost 2,000 unique 18th-century coins disappeared
The "Maison des Lumières Denis Diderot" museum in Langres, France, was robbed, with almost 2,000 18th-century gold and silver coins disappearing. This happened after a series of other robberies of French museums, including the Louvre, the Musée Jacques Chirac, the Musée Adrien Dubouché, and the National Museum of Natural History in Paris.
In France, the "Denis Diderot House of Education" museum in the northern city of Langres was robbed. This happened after the Louvre robbery in Paris: almost 2,000 gold and silver coins from the 18th century disappeared overnight, UNN reports with reference to Bild.
Details
Many of these coins are unique. According to preliminary data, the criminals acted professionally - they clearly knew what they were looking for, the report says.
At the same time, the media report that since the beginning of September this year, numerous cases of robberies of French museums have been observed. Thus, in mid-October, the Jacques Chirac Museum in southwestern Sarran was affected. This happened twice within 48 hours: watches, jewelry, and diplomatic gifts intended for former President Jacques Chirac were stolen.
In September, three Chinese porcelain items worth 6.5 million euros disappeared from the Adrien Dubouché National Museum in Limoges. These items are officially classified as "national heritage."
A few days later, several gold nuggets worth 1.5 million euros were stolen from the Museum of Natural History in Paris.
French law enforcement officers are investigating whether all these crimes were premeditated or just a coincidence.
Recall
On October 19, French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced that a robbery had occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The museum administration announced that it would be closed all day "for exceptional reasons."
The French Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes. The attackers entered from the outside using a lift and stole priceless jewelry.
UNN also reported that the value of the jewelry stolen from the Louvre is 88 million euros.
Three days after the robbery, the Louvre was reopened to visitors.