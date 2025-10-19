Most Germans against Bürgergeld payments to Ukrainian refugees

Most Germans surveyed oppose the payment of Bürgergeld social benefits to Ukrainian refugees. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (INSA) on behalf of Bild, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that only 17% of respondents believe that all Ukrainian refugees in Germany should receive Bürgergeld, while 66% opposed it.

In addition, 62% of Germans believe that men of conscription age should return to Ukraine, while 18% disagree.

According to the publication, about 700,000 Ukrainians in Germany receive approximately 6.3 billion euros in social assistance annually. At the same time, every third Ukrainian living in Germany is employed.

Reference

Bürgergeld (from German: citizen's money) is state aid, which since 01.01.2023 is the main provision for able-bodied but temporarily unemployed persons.

The Bürgergeld benefit rate for single persons is currently 563 euros per month. The benefit also covers housing costs and health insurance contributions.

Recall

It was previously reported that from autumn 2025, the situation with payments for refugees from Ukraine may change, but much will depend on the host country and specific support programs. In some EU countries, the term of temporary protection has been extended, which guarantees certain payments, but the amounts and conditions may change.

Payments to Ukrainians in various European countries: where they pay more, and where less