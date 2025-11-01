$42.080.01
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 17428 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 22692 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 23230 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 27638 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 28306 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 44878 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20597 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 39858 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17419 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Bild journalist Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from Russian "Channel One": what he replied

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3706 views

German journalist Julian Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from a producer of Russian "Channel One", but refused. The invitation came after Putin's statement about the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in these cities.

Bild journalist Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from Russian "Channel One": what he replied

Julian Röpcke, a well-known journalist for the German publication Bild, received an invitation from Russia to visit Ukrainian Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to the content of the invitation, it came from a producer of the Russian "First Channel."

President Vladimir Putin has invited foreign journalists to visit Krasnoarmiysk (Pokrovsk) and Kupyansk to see the situation on the ground with their own eyes. The Russian military command states that it is ready, if necessary, to suspend hostilities in these areas for 5-6 hours and provide corridors so that foreign media can enter and leave unhindered. Do you intend to take advantage of this invitation to see the situation on the front line with your own eyes and report it to your audience?

– the message says.

Röpcke's response to the invitation was negative.

"Russian state television invites me to Pokrovsk. I don't think so. But it's good! Have fun, pro-Kremlin mouthpieces," the journalist wrote.

Context

Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Ukrainian troops were allegedly surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He added that Russian troops were allegedly not against allowing media, including Ukrainian and foreign, "into the enemy's encirclement zones."

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tikhy called on media representatives not to believe any words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin does not keep its promises.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Pokrovsk
Bild
Kupyansk