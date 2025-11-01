Bild journalist Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from Russian "Channel One": what he replied

Julian Röpcke, a well-known journalist for the German publication Bild, received an invitation from Russia to visit Ukrainian Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to the content of the invitation, it came from a producer of the Russian "First Channel."

President Vladimir Putin has invited foreign journalists to visit Krasnoarmiysk (Pokrovsk) and Kupyansk to see the situation on the ground with their own eyes. The Russian military command states that it is ready, if necessary, to suspend hostilities in these areas for 5-6 hours and provide corridors so that foreign media can enter and leave unhindered. Do you intend to take advantage of this invitation to see the situation on the front line with your own eyes and report it to your audience? – the message says.

Röpcke's response to the invitation was negative.

"Russian state television invites me to Pokrovsk. I don't think so. But it's good! Have fun, pro-Kremlin mouthpieces," the journalist wrote.

Context

Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Ukrainian troops were allegedly surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He added that Russian troops were allegedly not against allowing media, including Ukrainian and foreign, "into the enemy's encirclement zones."

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tikhy called on media representatives not to believe any words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin does not keep its promises.

