Occupiers hoisted a tricolor in Pokrovsk, but it was quickly destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces: video
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers installed their flag on a stele in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, which hung for only an hour. The situation in the city remains difficult, the enemy continues to bring in infantry.
Russian occupiers hung the tricolor on a stele in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, but the enemy flag did not hang there for long - it was destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to DeepState.
Details
The flag of the aggressor country on the "Pokrovsk" stele was discovered at approximately 9:40 AM and was destroyed by 10:40 AM.
A corresponding video appeared online.
At the same time, the situation in the city remains difficult, as the enemy continues to bring in infantry.
The city is a large gray zone, as there are still many of our positions south of the railway, while many Russians have indeed infiltrated north of the railway.
Recall
As reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians involved about 11,000 people to implement the plan to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration.
At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.