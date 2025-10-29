$42.080.01
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 17229 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 16972 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 27974 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 19878 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 62799 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 45739 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46447 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113879 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59128 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54242 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers hoisted a tricolor in Pokrovsk, but it was quickly destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3344 views

Russian occupiers installed their flag on a stele in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, which hung for only an hour. The situation in the city remains difficult, the enemy continues to bring in infantry.

Occupiers hoisted a tricolor in Pokrovsk, but it was quickly destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces: video

Russian occupiers hung the tricolor on a stele in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, but the enemy flag did not hang there for long - it was destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to DeepState.

Details

The flag of the aggressor country on the "Pokrovsk" stele was discovered at approximately 9:40 AM and was destroyed by 10:40 AM.

A corresponding video appeared online.

At the same time, the situation in the city remains difficult, as the enemy continues to bring in infantry.

The city is a large gray zone, as there are still many of our positions south of the railway, while many Russians have indeed infiltrated north of the railway.

- the report says.

Recall

As reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians involved about 11,000 people to implement the plan to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vladimir Putin
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupyansk