Russian drone attacked Die Welt film crew: journalist Ibrahim Naber wounded

Ibrahim Naber, a journalist for the German newspaper Die Welt, was wounded during a Russian drone attack in eastern Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The chief reporter was reporting near the front line, accompanying a Ukrainian air defense unit with the 42nd brigade. During the report, when the film crew was in the field, they were hit by a Russian Lancet-type drone.

As a result, one soldier was killed, another was seriously wounded, and three people were injured in Naber's reporting team. Among the injured members of the film crew were a cameraman and a producer: the latter suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs.

One of them is so deep that doctors have not yet been able to remove it. But they say he will be able to walk again. - Naber told his colleague, Bild editor-in-chief Paul Ronzheimer.

Recall

Recently, a UN investigation confirmed that Russians deliberately use drones to persecute civilians near the front line in Ukraine. These actions are a crime against humanity aimed at expelling civilians.