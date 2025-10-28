Russian drone attacked Die Welt film crew: journalist Ibrahim Naber wounded

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 9650 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23730 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19571 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19288 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18059 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15321 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35979 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28536 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13215 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.6m/s
67%
742mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 11490 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 25657 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 21360 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 9686 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 9496 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 9986 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 21610 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23740 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 35985 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 28539 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volker Türk
Emmanuel Macron
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 3236 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 3286 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 25831 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 35981 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 36292 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
IPad Pro

Russian drone attacked Die Welt film crew: journalist Ibrahim Naber wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

Along with the journalist were his colleagues and Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who accompanied them. As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded.

Russian drone attacked Die Welt film crew: journalist Ibrahim Naber wounded

Ibrahim Naber, a journalist for the German newspaper Die Welt, was wounded during a Russian drone attack in eastern Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The chief reporter was reporting near the front line, accompanying a Ukrainian air defense unit with the 42nd brigade. During the report, when the film crew was in the field, they were hit by a Russian Lancet-type drone.

As a result, one soldier was killed, another was seriously wounded, and three people were injured in Naber's reporting team. Among the injured members of the film crew were a cameraman and a producer: the latter suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs.

One of them is so deep that doctors have not yet been able to remove it. But they say he will be able to walk again.

- Naber told his colleague, Bild editor-in-chief Paul Ronzheimer.

Recall

Recently, a UN investigation confirmed that Russians deliberately use drones to persecute civilians near the front line in Ukraine. These actions are a crime against humanity aimed at expelling civilians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Lancet (loitering munition)
Bild
Ukraine