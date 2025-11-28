In Germany, a woman accidentally sent a cat by mail

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
08:59 PM • 1836 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 13658 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 20751 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 29674 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 23070 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 18633 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 37175 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21945 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18578 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 40992 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 28258 views
Isolation deepens: Russia fails to secure a seat on the Council of the International Maritime OrganizationNovember 28, 12:32 PM • 6052 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custodyNovember 28, 12:34 PM • 13065 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - KovalenkoNovember 28, 12:51 PM • 12310 views
Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answeredNovember 28, 02:40 PM • 5898 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 29670 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 28316 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 37174 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 36907 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 40992 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Turkey
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 25775 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 43134 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 63075 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 95408 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 110248 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Truth Social
Shahed-136

In Germany, a woman accidentally sent a cat by mail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

A woman from Bavaria unintentionally sent her cat by mail when the animal fell asleep in a box. A bakery employee heard meowing, which allowed the animal to be returned to its owner.

In Germany, a woman accidentally sent a cat by mail

A resident of Bavaria accidentally sent her cat along with a parcel: the animal quietly snuck into the box, settled there, and fell asleep. The owner did not notice this, packed the box, and left it at the post office. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW, Bild.

Details

It is noted that the box ended up in one of the local bakeries that cooperates with the courier service. There, an employee heard a faint meow from the tightly packed parcel. She quickly identified the sender's address and contacted the cat's owner.

Because postal shipments are protected by the law on correspondence secrecy, the police had to be called.

The police opened the box and found the cat. The owner gladly took the animal back

- writes Bild.

The attentiveness of the bakery employee helped avoid disaster.

The police emphasized that this incident is considered an accident, so no proceedings for possible animal cruelty will be opened.

Recall

After the divorce, the man agreed to pay 10,000 liras (about 205 euros) every three months for 10 years for the upkeep of two cats. This condition was included in the divorce agreement in Istanbul.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service found two cats alive in a house destroyed by a missile strike in Ternopil21.11.25, 15:09 • 4067 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Animals
Marriage
Bild
Istanbul