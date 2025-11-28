In Germany, a woman accidentally sent a cat by mail

A resident of Bavaria accidentally sent her cat along with a parcel: the animal quietly snuck into the box, settled there, and fell asleep. The owner did not notice this, packed the box, and left it at the post office. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW, Bild.

Details

It is noted that the box ended up in one of the local bakeries that cooperates with the courier service. There, an employee heard a faint meow from the tightly packed parcel. She quickly identified the sender's address and contacted the cat's owner.

Because postal shipments are protected by the law on correspondence secrecy, the police had to be called.

The police opened the box and found the cat. The owner gladly took the animal back - writes Bild.

The attentiveness of the bakery employee helped avoid disaster.

The police emphasized that this incident is considered an accident, so no proceedings for possible animal cruelty will be opened.

