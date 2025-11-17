Berlin schools checked after series of fake threats, Russian trace investigated

More than 20 Berlin schools found themselves in the midst of panic due to the widespread dissemination of messages containing threats of violence. Police are urging the public to remain calm and state that no real threats have been detected so far. This is reported by Tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

Berlin police have no information regarding specific threats or dangers to affected or other schools — law enforcement officials said on Monday.

Messages were spread through social networks and messengers since Sunday, prompting more than 900 calls from concerned parents. Some schools, as observed by journalists, operated as usual, and specially trained prevention teams patrolled 34 educational institutions.

According to the police, some of the threats contained outdated or fabricated data – for example, the Mommsen Gymnasium, which has not existed since 1945, was mentioned. The preliminary investigation is being conducted by the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution to determine whether the messages could have been part of a targeted operation from Russia.

This was deliberate disinformation aimed at creating and spreading uncertainty, fear, and panic among children, adolescents, and parents in Berlin — the police reported.

