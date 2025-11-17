Berlin schools checked after series of fake threats, Russian trace investigated

$42.040.02
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 21448 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 21372 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 22403 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 23062 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 20482 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 48089 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25774 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19747 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22207 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Railway sabotage in Poland: National Security and Defense Council suggests Russian GRU sabotage unit behind attackNovember 17, 11:24 AM • 8544 views
Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficientNovember 17, 01:02 PM • 14119 views
Militants abduct 25 schoolgirls in Nigeria, shoot deputy principalNovember 17, 01:17 PM • 7752 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 18258 views
They want to "outlast" Trump: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Medvedev's words about the terms of the "SMO" completion03:41 PM • 9792 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 48088 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 83135 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 76600 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 133655 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 111429 views
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 18305 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 27478 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 28153 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 21990 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 41159 views
Berlin schools checked after series of fake threats, Russian trace investigated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

In the German capital, a number of schools received fake threats of violence via social media, causing panic. Police are investigating Russia's possible involvement in the disinformation campaign.

Berlin schools checked after series of fake threats, Russian trace investigated

More than 20 Berlin schools found themselves in the midst of panic due to the widespread dissemination of messages containing threats of violence. Police are urging the public to remain calm and state that no real threats have been detected so far. This is reported by Tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

Berlin police have no information regarding specific threats or dangers to affected or other schools

— law enforcement officials said on Monday.

Messages were spread through social networks and messengers since Sunday, prompting more than 900 calls from concerned parents. Some schools, as observed by journalists, operated as usual, and specially trained prevention teams patrolled 34 educational institutions.

According to the police, some of the threats contained outdated or fabricated data – for example, the Mommsen Gymnasium, which has not existed since 1945, was mentioned. The preliminary investigation is being conducted by the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution to determine whether the messages could have been part of a targeted operation from Russia.

This was deliberate disinformation aimed at creating and spreading uncertainty, fear, and panic among children, adolescents, and parents in Berlin

— the police reported.

Christmas market in Magdeburg canceled due to terror threat - Bild12.11.25, 16:49 • 3191 view

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
Bild
Berlin