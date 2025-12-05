The General Staff announced a strike on the Syzran oil refinery and a seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 428 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 4786 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 13627 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 27866 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 38708 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 34972 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 58298 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 33739 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 56061 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24371 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.5m/s
80%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 17534 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 21693 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 26029 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 21772 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 19209 views
Publications
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 428 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 19382 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 58298 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 44418 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 56061 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Belgium
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 9906 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 20358 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 34285 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 34686 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 79173 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
ChatGPT

The General Staff announced a strike on the Syzran oil refinery and a seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

On the night of December 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport and the facilities of the Syzran oil refinery. Damage to the Saratov oil refinery has also been confirmed.

The General Staff announced a strike on the Syzran oil refinery and a seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport (Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia) on the night of December 5. In addition, as reported by the General Staff, the facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia were attacked, UNN reports.

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 5, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport (Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia). This port, in particular, handles the shipment of general, liquid (liquefied natural gas and chemical cargo), bulk and loose cargo. It is involved in providing for the Russian occupation army.

- the report says.

According to the General Staff, a hit was recorded on the object's territory, followed by a fire. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"Ghosts" of the HUR hit Russian MiG-29 and radar in Crimea04.12.25, 16:07 • 4028 views

Let's add

In addition, as reported by the General Staff, the facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia were attacked. The annual processing volume of this refinery is from 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil per year. It is involved in providing for the armed forces of the Russian aggressor.

A UAV hit the plant's territory, followed by a fire. According to preliminary information, one of the refinery's units was hit.

Also, the results of the recent attack on the Saratov refinery have been confirmed - the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit was damaged. As of early December 2025, the plant has completely suspended primary crude oil refining and operates at less than 50% of its design capacity, with a complete shutdown of key units, the General Staff added.

Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff04.12.25, 22:25 • 27854 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine