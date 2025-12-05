The General Staff announced a strike on the Syzran oil refinery and a seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport (Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia) on the night of December 5. In addition, as reported by the General Staff, the facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia were attacked, UNN reports.

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 5, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport (Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia). This port, in particular, handles the shipment of general, liquid (liquefied natural gas and chemical cargo), bulk and loose cargo. It is involved in providing for the Russian occupation army. - the report says.

According to the General Staff, a hit was recorded on the object's territory, followed by a fire. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Let's add

In addition, as reported by the General Staff, the facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia were attacked. The annual processing volume of this refinery is from 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil per year. It is involved in providing for the armed forces of the Russian aggressor.

A UAV hit the plant's territory, followed by a fire. According to preliminary information, one of the refinery's units was hit.

Also, the results of the recent attack on the Saratov refinery have been confirmed - the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit was damaged. As of early December 2025, the plant has completely suspended primary crude oil refining and operates at less than 50% of its design capacity, with a complete shutdown of key units, the General Staff added.

