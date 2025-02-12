The United States will not allow Hamas to use the truce to regain strength

Since the ceasefire in Gaza came into effect, there may be a tipping point when Hamas cannot be allowed to continue to use its militant reconstruction networks.

This is stated in a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UNN reports with reference to NewsNation and ANSA.

Details

The Palestinian Hamas movement must not be allowed to use the truce to restore and regain its strength. It is a truce, but it is not a meaningless truce. It is not just a truce, but a truce that does not make sense - Rubio emphasized in an interview with NewsNation.

At the same time, the US Secretary of State noted that Hamas is currently “continuing to use its networks to smuggle weapons and aid to rebuild itself.”

Rubio also said that Trump has “lost patience” with the process of releasing Israeli hostages from Hamas.

On Monday, it became known that Hamas announced that the next release of Israeli hostages, scheduled as part of the Gaza truce, had been postponed indefinitely. This provoked the anger of Israel and US President Donald Trump, the latter threatening to provoke “hell.

