Trump signs executive order to develop missile shield similar to Israel's Iron Dome

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79140 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96990 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107454 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110406 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130728 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103627 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134790 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103753 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53465 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118758 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59340 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113379 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30231 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 79140 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130728 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134790 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166651 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156432 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24165 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27600 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113379 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118758 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140053 views
Trump signs executive order to develop missile shield similar to Israel's Iron Dome

Trump signs executive order to develop missile shield similar to Israel's Iron Dome

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28362 views

The US President signed an order to build a new missile defense system modeled on the Israeli one. The project includes the deployment of space-based sensors and interceptors to protect against missile threats.

According to the US President, construction of a state-of-the-art missile defense shield is to begin.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the White House website .

 Donald Trump has ordered the construction of an Iron Dome missile shield for the United States, similar to the one used by Israel to intercept thousands of missiles.

The White House website published the order:

The stated goal:

As the threat of attack by ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles and other advanced air attacks remains the most catastrophic threat, the White House administration believes it is necessary to immediately begin construction of the state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile shield.

President Ronald Reagan tried to build an effective defense against nuclear attacks, and although the program led to many technological advances, it was canceled before its goal was realized. 

- the order says.

It is indicated that the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 and began developing a limited domestic missile defense. At the same time, the official missile defense policy of the United States is limited to preempting threats from rogue states and accidental or unauthorized missile launches.

Over the past 40 years, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has not diminished, but has become more intense and complex due to the development of next-generation delivery systems by equal and close adversaries 

- the document says.

Accordingly, the Policy section defines as promoting “peace through strength”.

The policy of the United States is as follows:

The United States will ensure the joint defense of its citizens and nation by deploying and sustaining a new generation missile shield;

Also,  the United States will guarantee its safe second-strike capability.

The document outlines the steps to implement the project.

In particular, it refers to such items as:

Accelerating the deployment of a layer of space-based sensors to track hypersonic and ballistic missiles;

Development and deployment of common space-based interceptors;

Deployment of interceptors, as well as the protective layer of the space architecture of fighters and  means to repel missile attacks before launch and at the stage of acceleration

Developing and deploying means to defeat missile attacks before launch and during the acceleration phase.

North Korea conducts a new test of a strategic cruise missile25.01.25, 23:37 • 28642 views

The day before, Donald Trump emphasized:

We must immediately begin construction of the most modern missile defense shield, the Iron Dome

- he said at a meeting with Republican lawmakers in Florida.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump is determined to end the war in Ukraine in 100 days by using decisive methods of pressure on Russia. These include demands, economic sanctions, blackmail, and the possibility of involving China to influence Putin. The American side emphasizes that Russia has limited time to resolve the conflict.

China is preparing a new generation of leaders: who will replace Xi Jinping?27.01.25, 20:38 • 30654 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

