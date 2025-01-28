Trump signs executive order to develop missile shield similar to Israel's Iron Dome

According to the US President, construction of a state-of-the-art missile defense shield is to begin.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the White House website .

Donald Trump has ordered the construction of an Iron Dome missile shield for the United States, similar to the one used by Israel to intercept thousands of missiles.

The White House website published the order:

The stated goal:

As the threat of attack by ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles and other advanced air attacks remains the most catastrophic threat, the White House administration believes it is necessary to immediately begin construction of the state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile shield.

President Ronald Reagan tried to build an effective defense against nuclear attacks, and although the program led to many technological advances, it was canceled before its goal was realized. - the order says.

It is indicated that the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 and began developing a limited domestic missile defense. At the same time, the official missile defense policy of the United States is limited to preempting threats from rogue states and accidental or unauthorized missile launches.

Over the past 40 years, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has not diminished, but has become more intense and complex due to the development of next-generation delivery systems by equal and close adversaries - the document says.

Accordingly, the Policy section defines as promoting “peace through strength”.

The policy of the United States is as follows:

The United States will ensure the joint defense of its citizens and nation by deploying and sustaining a new generation missile shield;

Also, the United States will guarantee its safe second-strike capability.

The document outlines the steps to implement the project.

In particular, it refers to such items as:

Accelerating the deployment of a layer of space-based sensors to track hypersonic and ballistic missiles;

Development and deployment of common space-based interceptors;

Deployment of interceptors, as well as the protective layer of the space architecture of fighters and means to repel missile attacks before launch and at the stage of acceleration

Developing and deploying means to defeat missile attacks before launch and during the acceleration phase.

North Korea conducts a new test of a strategic cruise missile

The day before, Donald Trump emphasized:

We must immediately begin construction of the most modern missile defense shield, the Iron Dome - he said at a meeting with Republican lawmakers in Florida.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump is determined to end the war in Ukraine in 100 days by using decisive methods of pressure on Russia. These include demands, economic sanctions, blackmail, and the possibility of involving China to influence Putin. The American side emphasizes that Russia has limited time to resolve the conflict.

China is preparing a new generation of leaders: who will replace Xi Jinping?