North Korea conducts a new test of a strategic cruise missile
Kyiv • UNN
The DPRK test-fired a strategic cruise missile under the supervision of the country's leadership. Earlier, the country had already launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan at a distance of 350 km.
North Korea has conducted another missile test. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.
Details
According to reports, on Saturday, North Korea test-fired a strategic cruise missile.
According to local sources, the missile was launched under the supervision of the country's top leadership.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, which flew about 350 kilometers.
