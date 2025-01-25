North Korea conducts a new test of a strategic cruise missile

North Korea has conducted another missile test. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, on Saturday, North Korea test-fired a strategic cruise missile.

According to local sources, the missile was launched under the supervision of the country's top leadership.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, which flew about 350 kilometers.

USA: North Korea gains combat experience in Ukraine for future war against neighbors