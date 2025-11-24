US opens missile production for "Iron Dome"
A new plant for the production of "Iron Dome" interceptors has been opened in the United States, which will accelerate the supply of air defense systems to Israel and international customers. The program is funded by the $8.7 billion US aid package approved by Congress in April 2024.
Details
It is noted that the American company Raytheon, together with the Israeli Rafael, officially launched a plant in the USA that will produce interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome air defense system.
Funding for the Iron Dome program comes from the $8.7 billion US aid package approved by Congress in April 2024, of which $5.2 billion is allocated for air defense.
The signing ceremony took place in Tel Aviv with the participation of US military attaché General Aaron Drake and key representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Defense.
A long-term strategic partnership… ensures Israel's technological advantage in air defense
CEO Amir Baram added that joint production in Israel and the US demonstrates the potential for technological and industrial partnership, which the Israeli defense department seeks to expand to new systems and areas.
Recall
It was previously reported that Donald Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" system, for the development of which $175 billion will be allocated. The system is designed to protect the US from all missiles, including hypersonic ones.
