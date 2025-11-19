Britain resumes explosives production and builds network of new ammunition factories – Reuters

$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 14845 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21919 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 17643 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 14029 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 14801 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
12:10 PM • 15907 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21575 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18590 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16623 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA
November 19, 08:10 AM
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
November 19, 09:24 AM
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
November 19, 11:26 AM
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
12:04 PM
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
02:12 PM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:24 PM
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21916 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
02:12 PM
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
12:04 PM
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
November 19, 08:06 AM
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 40648 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:42 AM
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 40578 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
Iran
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
November 19, 07:49 AM
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
November 18, 04:06 PM
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
November 18, 04:02 PM
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
November 18, 10:16 AM
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
November 18, 10:02 AM
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Britain resumes explosives production and builds network of new ammunition factories – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

For the first time in 20 years, Great Britain is creating a network of new factories for the production of ammunition and military explosives. This is intended to increase the country's combat readiness and strengthen defense support for Ukraine.

Britain resumes explosives production and builds network of new ammunition factories – Reuters

Great Britain announced plans to create a network of new factories for the production of ammunition and military explosives - for the first time in almost 20 years. The goal is to increase the country's combat readiness and strengthen defense support for Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Defense Minister John Healey on Wednesday presented a list of 13 potential locations where enterprises could be built. The construction of the first plant will start next year. This is a continuation of the government's decision in June to invest an additional £1.5 billion in ammunition and related components.

Part. Great Britain tested its readiness for a biological weapon attack

The new facilities will produce ammunition, rocket fuel, explosives and pyrotechnics for the British army and to support Ukraine. According to government estimates, the program will create at least 1,000 new jobs. Feasibility studies for launching large-scale production have already been financed, and engineering and design work for the first plant has begun.

Part. Great Britain sent more Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine for strikes on Russia - Bloomberg

Two new drone factories will also open this week in the southwest of England - part of broader industry agreements supported by £250 million.

The Ministry of Defense will publish a procurement document in the coming days detailing multi-year investments and nine key defense materials.

Part. Canada and Britain will join the EU plan to use $300 billion of Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
John Healey
British Armed Forces
Great Britain