Britain resumes explosives production and builds network of new ammunition factories – Reuters

Great Britain announced plans to create a network of new factories for the production of ammunition and military explosives - for the first time in almost 20 years. The goal is to increase the country's combat readiness and strengthen defense support for Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Defense Minister John Healey on Wednesday presented a list of 13 potential locations where enterprises could be built. The construction of the first plant will start next year. This is a continuation of the government's decision in June to invest an additional £1.5 billion in ammunition and related components.

The new facilities will produce ammunition, rocket fuel, explosives and pyrotechnics for the British army and to support Ukraine. According to government estimates, the program will create at least 1,000 new jobs. Feasibility studies for launching large-scale production have already been financed, and engineering and design work for the first plant has begun.

Two new drone factories will also open this week in the southwest of England - part of broader industry agreements supported by £250 million.

The Ministry of Defense will publish a procurement document in the coming days detailing multi-year investments and nine key defense materials.

