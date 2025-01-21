President: Ukraine and Europe need to start joint production of air defense systems

Ukraine needs to start producing air defense systems together with Europe. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

The President of Ukraine said that investing in the production of Ukrainian drones will not only guarantee the security of Europe, but will also make Europe a security guarantor for other regions.

We need to start producing air defense systems together that can deal with all types of cruise and ballistic missiles. Europe needs its own version of the Iron Dome, one that can overcome any threat - Zelensky added.

Recall

In Davos , Zelenskyy said that Russia produces many times more ammunition than Europe, despite having a weaker economy. The president called on European countries to increase defense spending to the required level.