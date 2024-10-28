Israel prepares revolutionary laser defense against missile attacks for $5 per shot

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20721 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114655 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173178 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108884 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345077 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174323 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145432 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196278 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125039 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108221 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
0m/s
66%
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Israel prepares revolutionary laser defense against missile attacks for $5 per shot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17953 views

Israel plans to commission a new Iron Beam laser system in 2025. The system will be able to destroy missiles and drones for $5 instead of the $60,000 spent on intercepting Iron Dome.

Israel prepares revolutionary laser defense against missile attacks for $5 per shot

Israel expects a new laser system that can intercept rockets, drones, and mortar fire at low cost to be put into operation next year after an accelerated production process, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

The shield, known as Iron Beam, will complement Israel's existing air defense, which has been stretched during more than a year of fighting with Iran and its proxies in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. It is designed to neutralize incoming projectiles by heating them with a high-energy laser, rather than shooting them down with missiles.

According to the state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the manufacturer of both types of weapons, the new system has an effective range of hundreds to several kilometers and will thus complement the short-range Iron Dome missile interceptor. Israeli company Elbit Systems Ltd. said that the Defense Ministry has awarded it a contract worth about $200 million to supply Iron Beam lasers.

While it costs about $60,000 to shoot down a projectile with Iron Dome, the price of Iron Beam will be only $5, according to an industry source. The laser system will also eliminate the risk of debris damage to the interceptor.

The Iron Beam is being manufactured at an accelerated pace and "should enter service in a year," Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir said Monday, announcing a NIS 2 billion ($536 million) investment in the system's production. This "heralds the beginning of a new era on the battlefield - the laser era," he said.

Israel expects $5.2 billion in emergency funding from the United States, some of which will be used for Iron Beam, Zamir said on October 21.

Addendum

Israel's air defense has largely been developed in conjunction with key ally the United States, which recently deployed one of its own THAAD interceptors to help repel potential ballistic missile attacks from Iran.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Israel
Iraq
Lebanon
Syria
Iron dome
Gaza Strip
Iran
Yemen
