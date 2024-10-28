Israel prepares revolutionary laser defense against missile attacks for $5 per shot
Kyiv • UNN
Israel plans to commission a new Iron Beam laser system in 2025. The system will be able to destroy missiles and drones for $5 instead of the $60,000 spent on intercepting Iron Dome.
Israel expects a new laser system that can intercept rockets, drones, and mortar fire at low cost to be put into operation next year after an accelerated production process, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.
Details
The shield, known as Iron Beam, will complement Israel's existing air defense, which has been stretched during more than a year of fighting with Iran and its proxies in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. It is designed to neutralize incoming projectiles by heating them with a high-energy laser, rather than shooting them down with missiles.
According to the state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the manufacturer of both types of weapons, the new system has an effective range of hundreds to several kilometers and will thus complement the short-range Iron Dome missile interceptor. Israeli company Elbit Systems Ltd. said that the Defense Ministry has awarded it a contract worth about $200 million to supply Iron Beam lasers.
While it costs about $60,000 to shoot down a projectile with Iron Dome, the price of Iron Beam will be only $5, according to an industry source. The laser system will also eliminate the risk of debris damage to the interceptor.
The Iron Beam is being manufactured at an accelerated pace and "should enter service in a year," Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir said Monday, announcing a NIS 2 billion ($536 million) investment in the system's production. This "heralds the beginning of a new era on the battlefield - the laser era," he said.
Israel expects $5.2 billion in emergency funding from the United States, some of which will be used for Iron Beam, Zamir said on October 21.
Addendum
Israel's air defense has largely been developed in conjunction with key ally the United States, which recently deployed one of its own THAAD interceptors to help repel potential ballistic missile attacks from Iran.