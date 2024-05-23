EU seeks to strengthen EU defense cooperation - Politico

EU leaders are seeking to assume greater responsibility for the security and defense of the European Union. This was reported by Politico, UNN.

Details

The publication explained that this month the EU will present a new strategic agenda, which is adopted every five years and includes EU priorities.

Officials are currently working on this document under the leadership of European Council President Charles Michel.

As Politico found out in , the EU wants to create an internal market for defense products and services, expand production capacity, and promote joint defense procurement.

The biggest obstacle to this goal is the lack of funds. Currently, a "new defense fund for European projects" is being proposed for funding in this area, as well as the expansion of the European Investment Bank's powers and the possibility of creating "EU defense bonds." However, according to the publication, Germany has opposed this idea.

The journalists found out that EU leaders are looking to find funding for and for "major European flagship projects," "including the EU air defense shield or improving EU cybersecurity.

Addendum

Politico also added that the majority of citizens in the EU support the so-called "common defense. In particular, 80% of Europeans are in favor of expanding defense cooperation at the EU level.

Recall

The European Commission has announced more than 1 billion euros in funding for 54 joint European defense research and development projects.

