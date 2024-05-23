ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
EU seeks to strengthen EU defense cooperation - Politico

 • 18139 views

The EU is seeking to assume greater responsibility for security and defense, including creating an internal defense market, expanding production capacity, promoting joint procurement, and funding major European flagship projects such as the EU air defense shield and improving cybersecurity.

EU leaders are seeking to assume greater responsibility for the security and defense of the European Union. This was reported by Politico, UNN.

Details 

The publication explained that this month the EU will present a new strategic agenda, which is adopted every five years and includes EU priorities.

Officials are currently working on this document under the leadership of European Council President Charles Michel.

As Politico found out in , the EU wants to create an internal market for defense products and services, expand production capacity, and promote joint defense procurement. 

Moldova signs Security and defense partnership agreement with EU21.05.24, 16:15 • 16404 views

The biggest obstacle to this goal is the lack of funds. Currently, a "new defense fund for European projects" is being proposed for funding in this area, as well as the expansion of the European Investment Bank's powers and the possibility of creating "EU defense bonds." However, according to the publication, Germany has opposed this idea.

The journalists found out that EU leaders are looking to find funding for and for "major European flagship projects," "including the EU air defense shield or improving EU cybersecurity.

Addendum

Politico also added that the majority of citizens in the EU support the so-called "common defense. In particular, 80% of Europeans are in favor of expanding defense cooperation at the EU level.

Recall

The European Commission has announced more than 1 billion euros in funding for 54 joint European defense research and development projects.

Greek Prime Minister supports the creation of a European air defense system based on the "Iron Dome" model16.05.24, 16:46 • 23065 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
zaliznyi-kupolIron dome
germanyGermany
moldovaMoldova

