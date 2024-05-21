Moldova signs Security and defense partnership agreement with EU

Moldova became the first country to sign an agreement with the European Union in the field of security and defense. The document aims to strengthen the country's defense capability. This was announced by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and security policy Josep barrel in his "X", writes UNN.

Moldova became the first country to sign a security and defense partnership agreement with the EU. This partnership will strengthen the country's resilience. This will allow us to jointly address common security challenges, make our interaction more effective, and explore new areas of cooperation. Borrel wrote on his page.

Recall

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry previously announced the conclusion of an agreement with the European Union on cooperation within the framework of a partnership in the field of security and defense.