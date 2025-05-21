$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
May 20, 02:51 PM

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion

Donald Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" system, for the development of which $175 billion will be allocated. The system should protect the United States from all missiles, including hypersonic ones.

US President Donald Trump officially announced the start of the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the country. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, about 175 billion dollars will be allocated for the development of this system in total. The "Golden Dome" is expected to be operational in approximately three years.

I am pleased to announce that one big beautiful bill will allocate $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" to help start construction. This is the initial amount. We are talking about 175 billion dollars of the total cost of this project when it is completed

- Trump said.

He emphasized that the "Golden Dome" will protect the United States almost 100% from all missiles, including hypersonic ones.

We have officially determined the architecture of this advanced system, which will use next-generation technologies on land, at sea and in space, including space-based sensors and interceptors

- said the US president.

He added that Canada also wants to be protected by the latest missile defense system, and Washington will negotiate this with Ottawa.

Let us remind you

The USA plans to create an analogue of the Israeli "Iron Dome" to protect against intercontinental missiles. The project involves the deployment of satellite sensors and interceptors in space.

According to Senator Mark Kelly, the US already has 44 missile carriers located throughout California and Alaska. At the same time, Space Force General Chance Saltzman considers the initiative to create a new defense system important.

