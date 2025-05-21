Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion

US President Donald Trump officially announced the start of the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the country. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, about 175 billion dollars will be allocated for the development of this system in total. The "Golden Dome" is expected to be operational in approximately three years.

I am pleased to announce that one big beautiful bill will allocate $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" to help start construction. This is the initial amount. We are talking about 175 billion dollars of the total cost of this project when it is completed - Trump said.

He emphasized that the "Golden Dome" will protect the United States almost 100% from all missiles, including hypersonic ones.

We have officially determined the architecture of this advanced system, which will use next-generation technologies on land, at sea and in space, including space-based sensors and interceptors - said the US president.

He added that Canada also wants to be protected by the latest missile defense system, and Washington will negotiate this with Ottawa.

Let us remind you

The USA plans to create an analogue of the Israeli "Iron Dome" to protect against intercontinental missiles. The project involves the deployment of satellite sensors and interceptors in space.

According to Senator Mark Kelly, the US already has 44 missile carriers located throughout California and Alaska. At the same time, Space Force General Chance Saltzman considers the initiative to create a new defense system important.

