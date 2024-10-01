Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles launched at Israel - media

US President Joe Baden has ordered US troops to shoot down Iranian missiles that it launched at Israel. This was reported by Aljazeera, UNN.

Biden said that US troops would help Israel repel a missile attack. He made the statement shortly after Iran fired missiles.

It is noted that currently Biden and Kamala Harris are watching from the Situation Room.

The publication also added that the United States, which has increased its military presence in the region, played an important role in shooting down Iranian missiles during Tehran's latest strike on Israel on April 13.

Iran launches a missile attack on Israel, launching hundreds of missiles. Israel's Iron Dome air defense system is actively operating, and air alert has been declared throughout the country.