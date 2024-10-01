Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles launched at Israel - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66089 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103407 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166881 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137780 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143093 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182152 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172705 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100137 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109783 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111876 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47384 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54323 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166881 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182152 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200073 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189006 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141807 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141865 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146573 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137990 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154875 views
Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles launched at Israel - media

Kyiv

 • 21799 views

U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized U.S. troops to help Israel repel an Iranian missile attack. The US played an important role in shooting down Iranian missiles during a previous strike on April 13.

US President Joe Baden has ordered US troops to shoot down Iranian missiles that it launched at Israel. This was reported by Aljazeera, UNN.

Details

Biden said that US troops would help Israel repel a missile attack. He made the statement shortly after Iran fired missiles. 

It is noted that currently Biden and Kamala Harris are watching from the Situation Room.

The publication also added that the United States, which has increased its military presence in the region, played an important role in shooting down Iranian missiles during Tehran's latest strike on Israel on April 13.

Recall

Iran launches a missile attack on Israel, launching hundreds of missiles. Israel's Iron Dome air defense system is actively operating, and air alert has been declared throughout the country.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

kamala-harrisKamala Harris
israelIsrael
tehranTehran
zaliznyi-kupolIron dome
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
Iran

