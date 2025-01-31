China builds huge new military command center in Beijing - FT

The Chinese military is building a massive complex in the western part of Beijing, which, according to US intelligence, will become a wartime command center much larger than the Pentagon. This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to current and former US officials, UNN reports.

Satellite imagery shows more than 60 hectares of the construction site 30 km southwest of Beijing.

There are deep pits on the territory, which, according to military experts, are intended to accommodate large fortified bunkers that will protect the Chinese military leadership during a conflict-including a possible nuclear war.

Several current and former U.S. officials have said that U.S. intelligence is closely monitoring the construction of the facility, which will be the largest military command center in the world - at least 10 times larger than the Pentagon.

According to an analysis of satellite imagery obtained by the FT, major construction work began in mid-2024. Three people familiar with the situation said that some intelligence analysts have dubbed the project "Beijing Military City.

The construction comes as the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) develops new weapons and projects ahead of the 100th anniversary of its founding in 2027.

According to U.S. intelligence, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the PLA to develop capabilities to attack Taiwan by then.

In addition, the PLA is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal and working to better integrate its various military branches. Military experts believe that the lack of coordination between the branches is one of the biggest weaknesses of the Chinese army compared to the US armed forces.

"If confirmed, the new underground command bunker for the military leadership, including President Xi as chairman of the Central Military Council, signals Beijing's intentions not only to build a world-class army but also to develop advanced nuclear warfare capabilities," said Denis Wilder, former head of the CIA's China desk.

The US Director of National Intelligence, who oversees the work of the US intelligence community, did not comment on the project.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said it "does not know the details" but emphasized that China is "committed to the path of peaceful development and adheres to defense policy.

Rennie Babiarz, a former imagery analyst at the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency who studied satellite imagery of the area, said that at least 100 construction cranes were operating in the area over a 5-square-kilometer area, creating underground infrastructure.

"The image analysis indicates the construction of several possible underground facilities connected by potential underground passageways, although additional data is needed for a fuller assessment," said Babiarz, who is currently vice president of analysis and operations at AllSource Analysis, a geospatial analysis company.

This neighborhood in western Beijing was filled with construction equipment earlier this month, in contrast to the crisis in China's real estate sector, which has put most major projects in the country on hold. Unlike commercial developments, there are no showrooms for real estate sales.

In addition, there are no official mentions of this construction in the Chinese Internet segment, which is unusual for such projects.

The construction of this facility is part of a long-term reconstruction of the western outskirts of Beijing. However, there are discussions on the Chinese Internet about why residential buildings were demolished in the Qinglonghu district.

Two people close to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense also confirmed that the PLA is likely to build a new command center. At the same time, some experts question whether the area is suitable for underground bunkers.

"The area of this site is much larger than a standard military camp or military academy, so we can assume that it is either an administrative complex or a large training center," said Hsu Yen-chi, a researcher at the Taiwanese think tank Council on Strategic and Wargaming Studies.

China is rapidly building up its nuclear arsenal and could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.