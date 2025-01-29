Pentagon suspends new contracts: what's happening in the US Army

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 68730 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90267 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106400 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109433 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103378 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133794 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103719 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113399 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116971 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102058 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 47264 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117456 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 52814 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112004 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 68678 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165851 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155687 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19512 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23617 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112004 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117456 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139747 views
Pentagon suspends new contracts: what's happening in the US Army

Pentagon suspends new contracts: what's happening in the US Army

 • 28226 views

The US Secretary of Defense has temporarily suspended new contracts with the Army to reassess equality provisions. The decision does not affect existing contracts.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has decided to suspend new contracts with the army and the introduction of new programs. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

This step is driven by the need to reassess the equity, fairness, and inclusion provisions in contracts. In addition, the new administration is seeking to set strategic priorities and reallocate resources. At the same time, existing contracts are being implemented without changes.

According to information, details on the scope and timing of the review have not yet been disclosed. Representatives of the military department emphasized that such actions are part of the usual practice after a change of leadership and are aimed at ensuring compliance with new political guidelines.

There is no official Pentagon position on this decision yet, and it is not known whether it will apply to other branches of the armed forces. According to the data, in fiscal year 2024, the army spent $113.8 billion on procurement under unclassified contracts.

New Pentagon chief calls Netanyahu for the first time: details of the conversation27.01.25, 05:09 • 30301 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
united-statesUnited States

