"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

New Pentagon chief calls Netanyahu for the first time: details of the conversation

New Pentagon chief calls Netanyahu for the first time: details of the conversation

Kyiv  •  UNN

Pete Hughes and Binyamin Netanyahu discussed common security priorities and current threats to both countries. The United States reaffirmed its commitment to providing Israel with self-defense capabilities.

On Sunday, January 27, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an introductory phone call. The two leaders discussed the challenges their countries face. This is reported by CNN with reference to a Pentagon statement, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the leaders discussed common security priorities and current threats faced by both countries.

Hughes emphasized the commitment of the United States under President Donald Trump to ensuring Israel's self-defense capabilities. Both leaders agreed to maintain close communication in the future

- CNN said in a report .

"The conversation between Hegseth and Netanyahu underscores the U.S. commitment to Israel, especially in the face of ongoing security threats and the ongoing war with Hamas," CNN summarizes.

Recall

The United States plans to resume supplying Israel with heavy aircraft bombs, which was suspended in 2021. The decision follows a review of the Biden administration's policy on the use of munitions in densely populated areas.

Israel says it will leave troops in southern Lebanon after deadline24.01.25, 15:43 • 25294 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
israelIsrael
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
donald-trumpDonald Trump
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising