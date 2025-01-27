New Pentagon chief calls Netanyahu for the first time: details of the conversation

On Sunday, January 27, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an introductory phone call. The two leaders discussed the challenges their countries face. This is reported by CNN with reference to a Pentagon statement, UNN reports.

It is noted that the leaders discussed common security priorities and current threats faced by both countries.

Hughes emphasized the commitment of the United States under President Donald Trump to ensuring Israel's self-defense capabilities. Both leaders agreed to maintain close communication in the future - CNN said in a report .

"The conversation between Hegseth and Netanyahu underscores the U.S. commitment to Israel, especially in the face of ongoing security threats and the ongoing war with Hamas," CNN summarizes.

The United States plans to resume supplying Israel with heavy aircraft bombs, which was suspended in 2021. The decision follows a review of the Biden administration's policy on the use of munitions in densely populated areas.

