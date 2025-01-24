Trump is going to close one of the Pentagon offices

Donald Trump's administration plans to cut off funding and close one of the Pentagon's offices, the Center of Excellence for Civil Defense. Congress must vote for the decision. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

According to officials, the new White House administration suggests that future leaders of the US Department of Defense may try to ease restrictions on US military operations around the world.

According to the newspaper, a few days before Donald Trump's inauguration, his transition team provided Pentagon officials with a series of orders outlining the priorities for his second term. Among them was a desire to review and potentially abolish the Civil Defense Center of Excellence, a US defense official said.

The office, located in the Department of the Army, helps the military limit unintentional civilian casualties - The Washington Post reports .

Closing the office, which was established in 2023, will require congressional approval. It is unclear whether the Trump administration will seek to reallocate some of the center's functions to other departments or offices.

Donald Trump called on NATO countries to increase defense spending from 2% to 5% of GDP. The Trump team has already informed European leaders of its intention to demand a significant increase in defense spending.

