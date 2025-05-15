In the center of Kyiv, a woman scattered flowers and damaged photos of fallen defenders on the Alley of Heroes

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

In the center of Kyiv, a woman scattered flowers and damaged photos of fallen defenders on the Alley of Heroes

Kyiv • UNN

A woman was detained in Kyiv for scattering flowers and damaging photos of fallen defenders on the Alley of Heroes. The offender was detained, the motives of the act are unknown.

In the center of Kyiv, a woman scattered flowers and damaged photos of fallen defenders on the Alley of Heroes

In Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of dead defenders installed on a flower bed. Law enforcement officers detained the offender. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

A 33-year-old local resident, while in an inadequate condition, scattered flowers (on the Alley of Heroes - ed.) and damaged photographs of deceased defenders of Ukraine installed on a flower bed. Citizens who were passing by tried to prevent her illegal actions. Later, law enforcement officers detained the offender. The latter could not explain her action 

- the message says.

The police reported that the woman was taken to the police station, and police officers are currently talking to her. The issue of legal qualification is being resolved.

Addition

In Sumy, vandals desecrated the grave of a soldier.

At the end of February, unknown persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of the deceased soldier Yevhen Lohinov. The police opened a criminal proceeding under the article "Hooliganism".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
