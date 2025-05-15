In the center of Kyiv, a woman scattered flowers and damaged photos of fallen defenders on the Alley of Heroes

In Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of dead defenders installed on a flower bed. Law enforcement officers detained the offender. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

A 33-year-old local resident, while in an inadequate condition, scattered flowers (on the Alley of Heroes - ed.) and damaged photographs of deceased defenders of Ukraine installed on a flower bed. Citizens who were passing by tried to prevent her illegal actions. Later, law enforcement officers detained the offender. The latter could not explain her action - the message says.

The police reported that the woman was taken to the police station, and police officers are currently talking to her. The issue of legal qualification is being resolved.

Addition

In Sumy, vandals desecrated the grave of a soldier.

At the end of February, unknown persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of the deceased soldier Yevhen Lohinov. The police opened a criminal proceeding under the article "Hooliganism".