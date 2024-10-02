ukenru
Israel bans UN Secretary General Guterres from entering the country

Israel bans UN Secretary General Guterres from entering the country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14095 views

Israel's Foreign Ministry banned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because of his failure to condemn Iran's attack. Israel accused Guterres of supporting terrorists and failing to respond to Hamas' actions.

On October 2, the Israeli Foreign Ministry declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata in the country.  This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Details

Today I declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country

- an Israeli official said in a statement. 

According to him, anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil.

Katz emphasized that the UN Secretary General has not yet condemned the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas killers on October 7, nor has he made any effort to declare them a terrorist organization.

This Secretary General (...) who supports terrorists, rapists and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and now Iran, the mother of world terror, will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN. Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres

- Israeli Foreign Minister said. 

Context 

On October 1, Guterres released a statement “on the latest attacks in the Middle East”. He called for a ceasefire and de-escalation of the situation.

The day before, Iran carried out a massive shelling of Israel.  

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saidthat Iran, which launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israeli territory on Tuesday night, “made a big mistake and will pay for it.” 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

