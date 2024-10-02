ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine condemns massive Iranian missile attack against Israel

Ukraine condemns massive Iranian missile attack against Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31351 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the massive Iranian missile attack against Israel on October 1. Kyiv supports the actions of Israel's allies and calls for the protection of Ukrainian skies from Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the massive Iranian missile attack against Israel on the evening of October 1. Kyiv supports the prompt actions of Israel's allies and partners who have taken preventive measures, UNN reports .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the massive Iranian missile attack against Israel on the evening of October 1, 2024. Civilians should never be the target of deadly attacks. We once again call on all parties to the Middle East conflict to prevent the conflict from escalating into a large-scale war, the consequences of which will be catastrophic not only for people in the region but also for the whole world

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine has been resisting unprovoked armed aggression for more than two and a half years, confronting not only the aggressor state of Russia but also its allies, including Iran, which supplies the Russian regime with weapons for the war against our country.

We condemn the actions of the Iranian regime that destabilize two regions at once: Europe and the Middle East. We support the prompt actions of Israel's allies and partners who have taken preventive measures to minimize the negative consequences of Iranian rocket attacks on Israeli territory. We call on Ukraine's allies to defend Ukrainian skies from Russian missile and drone attacks with the same resolve and without hesitation, as human life is equally valuable in any part of the world

- the Foreign Ministry said.

The MFA emphasizes the importance of strict compliance by all states of the world with the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Prompt stabilization of the security situation in the Middle East is an important condition for preventing further regional destabilization

 ,” the Foreign Ministry added.

Addendum

On Tuesday, October 1, Iran launched hundreds of missiles toward Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran, which on Tuesday night launched a massive ballistic missile strike on Israeli territory, "made a big mistake and will pay for it.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
israelIsrael
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
zaliznyi-kupolIron dome
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

