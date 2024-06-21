Israel needs weapons, but Washington blocks supplies-Netanyahu's statement puzzled the White House

Білий дім, Державний департамент і Пентагон заявляють, що не знають, що мав на увазі прем'єр-міністр Ізраїлю Біньямін Нетаньягу, коли заявивши цього тижня, що США заблокували поставку зброї. Пиши , пиши з повідомлень на cbs news.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel needs American weapons in a "war for its existence" after saying Washington was blocking arms supplies.

I am ready to be personally attacked on the condition that Israel receives from the United States the weapons it needs in war for its existence - he said.

The United States reacted: What Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meant-neither the White House, nor the State Department or the Pentagon have any idea.

According to cbs, since May, the United States is considering one batch of bombs weighing 2000 s 500 pounds. But as Israel prepared for a major offensive on Rafah, the Biden administration suspended supplies because, as President Biden said in an interview last month, "these bombs killed civilians in Gaza."

The US is preparing to sell 50 F-15 fighters to Israel

However, the administration said the United States will continue to support the Iron Dome, a system that protects Israel from rocket attacks and ensures that Israel can "respond to attacks" originating in the Middle East. The Pentagon says the US has continued to send weapons to Israel in recent weeks.

Netanyahu: Israel will not leave Gaza until it returns all hostages