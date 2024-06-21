$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91446 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103308 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119958 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189394 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233726 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143414 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369187 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181757 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149637 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Israel needs weapons, but Washington blocks supplies-Netanyahu's statement puzzled the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23199 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the United States had blocked the supply of weapons needed by Israel for a "war for its existence," but the White House, State Department and Pentagon were baffled by his statement and denied any information about such a blockade.

Israel needs weapons, but Washington blocks supplies-Netanyahu's statement puzzled the White House

Details

Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel needs American weapons in a "war for its existence" after saying Washington was blocking arms supplies.

I am ready to be personally attacked on the condition that Israel receives from the United States the weapons it needs in war for its existence

- he said.

The United States reacted: What Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meant-neither the White House, nor the State Department or the Pentagon have any idea.

According to cbs, since May, the United States is considering one batch of bombs weighing 2000 s 500 pounds. But as Israel prepared for a major offensive on Rafah, the Biden administration suspended supplies because, as President Biden said in an interview last month, "these bombs killed civilians in Gaza."   

The US is preparing to sell 50 F-15 fighters to Israel18.06.24, 17:21 • 19254 views

However, the administration said the United States will continue to support the Iron Dome, a system that protects Israel from rocket attacks and ensures that Israel can "respond to attacks" originating in the Middle East. The Pentagon says the US has continued to send weapons to Israel in recent weeks.

Netanyahu: Israel will not leave Gaza until it returns all hostages21.06.24, 02:59 • 28559 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

